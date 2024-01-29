Indian Railways witnesses highest ever Capex Utilization in the 9 months during 1st April, 2023 to 31st December, 2023

New Delhi,29th January: Indian Railways has witnessed approx. 75% Capital expenditure utilization (Highest ever) in the first nine months of this Financial Year till December 2023. Indian Railways has made an expenditure of Rs. 1, 95,929.97 Crores till December 2023 which is approx. 75 % of total capex (Rs. 2.62 lakh crores) of Railways during this financial year.

During the same period in December 2022, Indian Railways had witnessed capex utilization of Rs. 1,46,248.73 Crores. This year, Capex Utilization is approx. 33 % more in comparison to the last year’s corresponding period.

This investment is seen in various infrastructure projects like New Lines, Doubling, Gauge Conversion and enhancing passenger amenities. Safety of the passengers is paramount in Railways. Significant sum has been invested in enhancing the safety related works.