Indian Railways will start Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train Shri Ramayan Yatra on 7th of next month from Delhi Safdarjung. The tour will be completed in 18 days and will cover prominent places associated with the life of Lord Shri Rama.

It will cover important places like Ayodhya, Nandigram, Sitamarhi, Janakpur, Buxar, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, Nashik, Hampi, Rameshwaram, Bhadrachalam, Nagpur and back to Delhi.

Railways Ministry said, 26 Bharat Gaurav Trains have been started so far. The fully air-conditioned train provides two types of accommodation 1st AC and 2nd AC.

The Ministry said, a special tourist train has been launched in line with the Government’s initiative Dekho Apna Desh and Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat to promote domestic tourism.

The charges for the tour will be one lakh 14 thousand per person for 2AC and one lakh 46 thousand for 1AC class cabin.