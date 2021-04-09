Indian Railways to continue running the trains as per demand

New Delhi: Indian Railways will continue to provide trains services as per demand. Presently, Indian Railways is running total 1402 specials train services on an average per day. Total 5381 Suburban train services and 830 Passenger train services are also operational. Apart from this, 28 special trains are being operated as clones of highly patronized trains with high patronage.

Moreover, additional trains are being run during April-May 2021 to clear rush in Central Railway with 58 trains (29 pairs) and Western Railway with 60 trains (30 pairs). These trains are for destinations having high demand like Gorakhpur, Patna, Darbhanga, Varanasi, Guwahati, Barauni, Prayagraj, Bokaro, Ranchi and Lucknow etc.

It may also be noted that in the freight transportation, Indian Railways transported Highest ever loading of 1232.64 Million Tonnes (MT) in the financial year 2020-21. The Freight Revenue of Indian Railways was Rs 1,17,386 Cr (approx) for the financial year 2020-21 compared to Rs 1,13,897 Cr during 2019-20. Indian Railways also doubled the speed of Freight Trains to 44 kmph from 24 kmph in previous year.

It is worth mentioning that 450 Kisan Rail services were run since August 2020 transported over 1.45 lakh Tonnes of agricultural produce & perishables.