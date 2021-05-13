Indian Railways so far deliver nearly 7115 Metric Tonnes of LMO to various States across country

New Delhi: Overcoming all hurdles and finding new solutions, Indian Railways is continuing its journey of bringing relief by delivering Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) to various states across the country. So far, Indian Railways has delivered nearly 7115 MT of LMO in more than 444 tankers to various states across the country.

Yesterday Oxygen Expresses delivered nearly 800 MT of LMO to the Nation.

115 Oxygen Expresses have completed their journey so far and brought relief to various states.

It is Indian Railways endeavour to deliver as much LMO as possible in the shortest time possible to the requesting states.

Till the time of this release, 407 MT of LMO has been offloaded in Maharashtra, nearly 1960 MT in UP, 361 MT in MP, 1135 MT in Haryana, 188 MT in Telangana, 72 MT in Rajasthan, 120 MT in Karnataka and more than 2748 MT in Delhi.

Tamil Nadu is set to receive it’s First Oxygen Express later tonight with 80 MT of LMO arriving from Durgapur.

Oxygen Expresses have delivered more than 3900 MT of LMO in the NCR region so far for further distribution.

Running of new Oxygen is a very dynamic exercise and figures keep getting updated all the time. More loaded Oxygen Expresses are expected to start their journeys later in the night.