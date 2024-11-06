Indian Railways Sets Record with 120.72 Lakh Passengers in a Day, Surpassing Populations of Australia and New Zealand Combined

During this year’s festive season from October 1 to November 5, 2024, Indian Railways achieved a remarkable feat by transporting 65 lakh passengers on 4,521 special trains in last thirty six days. These additional services have played a crucial role in facilitating smooth travel during the ongoing Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath Puja celebrations.These special efforts of Railways ensured lakhs of passengers could reach their destinations comfortably. This achievement shows Indian Railways’ commitment to meeting the increased demand during peak festival times, making travel easier and more accessible for all.

To meet the increased travel demand during the festive period from October 1 to November 30, 2024, Indian Railways announced a total of 7,724 special trains, marking a 73% increase compared to last year’s 4,429 special train services. This substantial expansion aims to ensure seamless travel during the peak festival season.Indian Railways has operated an average of 175 special trains per day over the past four days to carry passengers to their destinations for Chhath Puja.

Now, Indian Railways is preparing for the anticipated return rush beginning November 8, 2024, With the ending of Chhath Puja festival. Special trains have been announced to accommodate returning passengers, with additional trains planned for the Samastipur, Danapur divisions and other divisions as needed to meet local demand.

The return rush for Chhath Puja is set to begin after sunrise on November 8, 2024, with 164 special trains scheduled to accommodate the high passenger flow. Following this, Indian Railways has planned 160 special trains for November 9, 161 for November 10, and 155 for November 11, ensuring sufficient capacity to manage the expected surge in travelers during the festive period.

On November 4, 2024, Indian Railways carried a record number of passengers in a single-day passenger traffic, transporting an incredible 120.72 lakh passengers. This included 19.43 lakh reserved passengers and 101.29 lakh unreserved non-suburban passengers—numbers exceeding the combined populations of Australia and New Zealand. On the same day, suburban traffic reached a record 180 lakh passengers,making it the highest single-day passenger figure of the year.