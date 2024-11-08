Indian Railways Resolves 2.5 Lakh Grievances in Month-Long Special Campaign 4.0

The Ministry of Railways has successfully completed Special Campaign 4.0, a month-long initiative launched on 2nd October 2024. The campaign, which concluded recently, was designed to foster a culture of cleanliness, improve organizational efficiency, and engage employees and the public in meaningful ways across Indian Railways.

The campaign, led by Chairman & CEO of Railway Board, and actively monitored by Secretary, Railway Board, and other senior officials, garnered widespread participation from Railway staff at all levels, making it a resounding success.

Key Achievements of Special Campaign 4.0:

Extensive Cleanliness Drives: A total of 56,168 cleanliness drives were conducted across Indian Railways, focusing on workplace hygiene and the cleanliness of Railway stations.

Special emphasis was placed on scrap disposal, freeing up 12.15 lakh square feet of space and generating a significant revenue of Rs. 452.40 Crores.

Pendency Reduction: The campaign led to remarkable progress in addressing pending matters across various departments: 1065 MP references were resolved in full. 138 State Government references were successfully addressed. 65 out of 69 PMO references were cleared. 55 out of 139 Parliamentary Assurances were completed. 2.5 lakh public grievances were resolved. 1427 Public Grievances Appeals were addressed.



File Review and Management: More than 1.6 lakh files were reviewed for proper recording and weeding, resulting in the weeding out of over 89,000 outdated files for streamlining records management.

Rail Chaupals – Community Engagement: Special Rail Chaupals were organized at key Railway Stations including New Delhi, Jaipur, Chennai, Nagpur, Kota, Jodhpur, Lucknow, Pune, Bhopal, Kolkata and many others. These events focused on raising awareness about cleanliness, improving public engagement, addressing grievances, and promoting the reduction of single-use plastics as part of environmental sustainability efforts.

Social Media Engagement: The campaign gained significant traction on social media with 3713 tweets and numerous reposts, generating widespread public interest and involvement in the Swachhatta movement.

The Special Campaign 4.0 has not only achieved noteworthy outcomes in cleanliness and efficiency but also helped in reshaping the workplace culture across Indian Railways. By institutionalizing cleanliness as a routine practice, the Ministry of Railways has reinforced the importance of a clean and organized work environment and will remain committed to prompt disposal of references and making Swachhatta a routine practice.