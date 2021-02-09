Indian Railways registers HIGHEST EVER MONTHLY figures i.e. 119.79 Million Tonnes (MT) in January 2021. The last best was in March 2019 as 119.74 MT

New Delhi: Indian Railways has registered highest ever loading figures i.e. 119.79 MT in January 2021. The last best was in March 2019 as 119.74 MT.

On mission mode, Indian Railways’ Freight loading for the last few months have crossed last year’s loading and earnings for the same period. It is expected that cumulative freight loading will surpass last year’s freight loading figures.

As per the statistics till yesterday for February, 2021, Indian Railways loading was 30.54 million tonnes which includes 13.61 million tonnes of coal, 4.15 million tonnes of iron ore, 1.04 million tonnes of foodgrains, 1.03 million tonnes of fertilizers, 0.96 million tonnes of mineral oil and 1.97 million tonnes of cement (excluding clinker).

It is worth mentioning that a number of concessions/ discounts are also being given in Indian Railways to make Railways Freight movement very attractive. COVID 19 has been used by Indian Railways an opportunity to improve all round efficiencies and performances.

Also, to attract new business and incentivise other existing clients, Ministry of Railways has held meetings with top leadership of iron & steel, cement, power, coal, automobiles and logistics service providers.

Also, Business Development units at Zonal & Divisional levels and near doubling of freight speed is contributing to sustainable growth momentum.