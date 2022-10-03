Indian railways records best ever monthly freight loading of over 115 million tonnes in September 2022

Indian railways has recorded best ever monthly freight loading of over 115 million tonnes in September this year. The incremental loading in September has witnessed a growth of 9.15 percent over the same month last year. Railways Ministry said, with this, Railways has had 25 straight months of best ever monthly freight loading.

Railways has achieved an incremental loading of 6.8 million tonne in Coal, followed by Iron Ore, Cement and Fertilizers. It said, the cumulative freight loading from 1st April to 30th September this year has been over 736 million tonnes as against 668 million tonnes achieved in 2021-22.