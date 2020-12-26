Indian Railways proudly announces the production of the first coach shell by Marathwada Rail Coach Factory, at Latur, Maharashtra

New Delhi: Notwithstanding Covid19 related lockdowns and challenges, Indian Railways’ PSU, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) commissioned Marathwada Rail Coach Factory in Latur, Maharashtra on the Good Governance Day, 25th December, 2020 with production of the first coach shell. The factory has been commissioned in only about two years ago.

Marathwada Rail Coach Factory is going to significantly contribute in overall development of this aspirational region of Maharashtra by heralding a modern industrial ecosystem. This factory has been designed with an initial capacity of manufacturing 250 MEMU / EMU / LHB / trainset type advanced coaches per annum. However, its capacity can be enhanced significantly as sufficient vacant space has been marked in the layout plan.The cost of this project amounts to Rs 500 crore plus the land cost of Rs 120 crore.

The factory has been set up in 350 acres of land comprising 52,000 square meter pre-engineered building sheds, three lines yard, electric substation with 33kV supply, canteen, security and administrative blocks and a residential colony in 24 acres.A 5 km long rail connectivity has been provided for movement of coaches from the factory to a new electronically interlocked Harangul railway station, which earlier used to be only a halt station.The factory has been equipped with the latest state-of-the-art machinery and plant, material handling systems and various utilities.

Various green initiatives have been adopted in the project for sustainable development which include 800 kilo Watt shed roof mounted solar power plant, sewage and waste water treatment and recycling plant, rain water harvesting, plantation of 10,000 trees, LED lighting, natural day lighting and ventilation in sheds. The administrative Block has also been built with green building concepts.

As soon as the project was sanctioned on 28.08.2018, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, a Mini-Ratna PSU of Ministry of Railways, awarded a composite contract on 30.08.2018 for its fast track turnkey execution and physically work commenced at site on 12.10.2018.

It is expected that the factory will manufacture more coach shells and eventually fully furnished train units in near future.

