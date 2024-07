The Ministry of Railways has outlined plans to increase the production of non-AC coaches, aiming to manufacture 4,485 units in 2024-25 and 5,444 in 2025-26. Additionally, over 5,300 general coaches are planned to enhance rolling stock capacity. This initiative includes specialized Amrit Bharat coaches to improve passenger amenities, along with sleeper coaches, SLR coaches, high-capacity parcel vans, and pantry cars to meet diverse passenger and logistical needs.