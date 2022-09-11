Indian Railways’ overall revenue grew by 38% till August 2022 over the corresponding period of last year

New Delhi : The overall revenue of Indian Railways at the end of August’22 was Rs 95,486.58 cr, showing an increase of Rs. 26271.29 cr (38%) over the corresponding period of last year.

The revenue from passenger traffic was Rs.25,276.54cr with an increase of Rs 13,574.44 cr (116%) over the corresponding period of last year. Passenger traffic also increased compared to last year in both the segments, reserved as well as unreserved. The growth from the long distance reserved mail express trains has been sharper than the same in passenger & suburban trains.

The other coaching revenue was Rs. 2437.42 cr, showing an increase of Rs.811.82 cr (50%) over the corresponding period of last year. This growth is being fueled by robust growth in the Parcel segment of Indian Railways.

Goods revenue was Rs.65,505.02cr by August this year and has increased by Rs 10,780.03 cr (20%) over the corresponding period of last year. This has been achieved through incremental loading of more than 58 MT and 18% growth in the NTKMs during the period. Food grains, fertilizer, cement, mineral oil, container traffic and Balance other goods segments have been important contributors in this growth, in addition to the coal transportation.

The sundry revenue was Rs 2267.60 cr, showing an increase of Rs 1105 cr (95%) over the corresponding period of last year.

The position of railway revenue at end of August 2022 is summarized below: