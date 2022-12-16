Indian Railways has to play a key role in bridging the gaps and realising the dream of an inclusive and Atmanirbhar Bharat: President Murmu

New Delhi : Probationers of Indian Railways called on the President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu, at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (December 16, 2022).

Addressing the officers, the President said that Railways are the veritable lifeline for many people who commute to their workplaces for job or business on day-to-day basis. Officers of Indian Railways shoulder a big responsibility since they help people earn their livelihoods daily. Many people also travel for medical treatment. The role of Railways in the life of common man remains as significant as ever. Railways have promoted travel and exchange of ideas and information across the country.

The President said that today with India moving ahead at national and global levels, we are witnessing greater movement of people and goods. This is going to increase in the future. Therefore, Indian Railways should also adopt latest digital technologies and explore new avenues to add advanced features for a safer, time-saving, more convenient and high quality transportation services.

The President said that we all carry memories associated with train journey. It is duty of officers of Indian Railways to ensure that people travel in comfort so that they carry fond memories. She advised them to attend to the needs of differently-abled persons, women and the elderly and provide them a safe and convenient travel experience. She said that Indian Railways has to play a key role in bridging the gaps and realising the dream of an inclusive and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The President said that aligned with the vision of New and Resurgent India, Indian Railways has taken up big developmental projects. She was happy to note that work on over 56 per cent of the length of Dedicated Freight Corridors is complete. She said that these would increase output and carrying capacity and would thus revolutionize freight transport and transform rail network. Freight transport cost and logistics costs would also reduce substantially through these corridors. She said that programmes such as PM Gati Shakti for multi-modal connectivity, high speed rail projects, Hyperloop based transport, Char Dham rail project, Setu Bharatam are going to boost industrial, commercial and tourism activities in the country. This would also give a huge push to equitable distribution of resources.