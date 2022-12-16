Indian Railways has achieved a rare feat by executing the breakthrough of Escape Tunnel T-49 between Sumber and Khari Stations on the Katra -Banihal section.

This is a part of Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link Project (USBRL Project). The length of the escape tunnel is 12.895kms and is the longest escape tunnel of India.

It is a modified horseshoe-shaped tunnel connecting the Sumber Station yard on the South side & Tunnel T-50 after crossing Bridge No. 04 over KhodaNallah on the North side, at Khoda village.