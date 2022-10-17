Indian Railways earned over Rs 2500 Crore through scrap sale till September

New Delhi : Indian Railways has registered remarkable scrap sale in first six months of this Financial Year 2022-22. Through this sale, Indian Railways has earned total Rs 2582 Crore till September 2022 compared to Rs 2003 Cr. during the same period of last FY 2021-22 which is 28.91% higher. The target for earnings through sale of scraps for the financial year 2022-23 has been fixed at Rs. 4400 crores.

Particular FY: 2021-22 (Rs in Crores) FY: 2022-23 (Rs in Crores) Target 4100 4400 Proportionate Target upto Sept 1845 1980 Cumulative sale upto Sept 2003 2582

Ferrous scrap of 3,93,421 MT was disposed in 2022-23 as compared to 3,60,732 MT in 2021-22. Also 1751 Nos. of wagons, 1421 Nos. of coaches and 97 Nos. of locos were disposed in 2022-23 as compared to 1835 Nos. of wagons, 954 Nos. of coaches and 77 Nos. of locos in 2021-22 upto Sept.2022.

Indian Railways makes all out efforts to optimally utilise resources by mobilising scrap materials and sale through e-auction.

Generation and sales of unserviceable/scrap railway material is an ongoing process and is monitored at highest level in Zonal Railways and in Railway Board. In construction projects, scrap is normally generated in Gauge Conversion projects. Released Permanent Way items being offered for scrap are not reusable on track. These are disposed off in accordance with the Codal provisions of Railways.