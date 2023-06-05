Indian Railways appeals for identification of the deceased of Rail accident in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In order to facilitate the families of those who are still unaware about whereabouts of their relatives in the unfortunate Rail accident in Bahanaga, Odisha, Indian Railways with the support of Odisha Government has taken an initiative to locate them. The family members/relatives/friends and well wishers of the passengers affected in this unfortunate accident can locate using the link of photos of deceased, lists of passengers admitted in different hospitals and also about unidentified bodies using these following details:

Link of Photos of the deceased in Tragic Bahanaga Rail Accident in Odisha:

https://srcodisha.nic.in/Photos%20Of%20Deceased%20with%20Disclaimer.pdf

Link of Lists-of-Passengers-Undergoing-Treatment-in-Different-Hospitals:

https://www.bmc.gov.in/train-accident/download/Lists-of-Passengers-Undergoing-Treatment-in-Different-Hospitals_040620230830.pdf

Link of Unidentified persons under treatment at SCB Cuttack:

https://www.bmc.gov.in/train-accident/download/Un-identified-person-under-treatment-at-SCB-Cuttack.pdf

Railway Helpline number 139 is working round the clock for connecting the families/ relatives of passengers affected in this rail accident. Helpline 139 is being manned by Senior officials of Railways. Also, BMC Helpline Number 18003450061/1929 is also working 24×7. Municipal Commissioner office, Bhubaneswar, has established a control room, from where, with vehicles, people will be directed to either hospital or mortuary as the case may be. Officials have been deployed to facilitate.