Indian Railways Aims for 50,000 Cleanliness Campaigns by October 31, 2024—Doubling Previous Target in Special Campaign 3.0

The Special Campaign 4.0 for observing cleanliness and disposal of pending matters has gathered full momentum on the entire Indian Railways including at Railway Board level and in all the field offices/units. The preparatory phase when it commenced on 16.09.2024 is now coming to a close and targets to be achieved during the campaign are being firmed up.

During the preparatory phase of the Campaign, Indian Railway has set targets of 50,000 Cleanliness Campaign to be conducted till 31.10.2024 which is nearly double the target set for the previous Special Campaign 3.0. During the present campaign, special focus is being given to resolving about 2.50 Lakh pending public grievances and appeals. Ministry of Railways has issued special instructions to all Zonal Railways/Field units for promptly disposing the pending CPGRAMs/Appeal cases.

Apart from the above, targets have also been set in various parameters prescribed by DARPG i.e. about 1000 pending MP references, as well as State Government references, Parliamentary Assurances & PMO references have been identified which will be resolved during the Special campaign 4.0 during the achievement phase i.e., 2nd October to 31st October 2024.

The target for Record Management is also set at about 85 thousand physical and about 20 thousand e-files which have been identified for the purpose of reviewing. Rules have also been identified for easing purpose.

Chairman & CEO Railway Board,Shri Satish Kumar and Secretary,Railway Board, Ms. Aruna Nayar have been providing encouragement at the highest level to make the Special Campaign 4.0 a grand success.