Indian Railways achieves 135.46 MT freight loading in June2024

During the month of June 2024, originating freight loading of 135.46MT has been achieved against loading of 123.06MT in June 2023, which is an improvement of approx 10.07% over the last year. Freight revenue of Rs. 14,798.11 Crores has been achieved in June 2024 against Rs 13,316.81 Cr. freight earnings in June 2023, thereby showing an improvement of about 11.12% over the last year.

IR achieved loading of 60.27 MT in Coal (excluding imported coal), 8.82MT in imported coal, 15.07 MT in Iron Ore, 5.36 MT in Pig Iron and Finished Steel, 7.56 MT in Cement (Excl. Clinker), 5.28 MT in Clinker, 4.21 MT in Foodgrains, 5.30 MT in Fertilizers, 4.18 MT in Mineral Oil, 6.97 MT in Containers and 10.06 MT in Balance Other Goods during June, 2024.

Following the Mantra, “Hungry For Cargo”, IR has made sustained efforts to improve the ease of doing business as well as improve the service delivery at competitive prices. The customer centric approach and work of Business Development Units backed up by agile policy making helped Railways towards this significant achievement.