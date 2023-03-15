Indian Railway has taken initiative to run Bharat Gaurav Tourist Trains to promote the “DekhoApnaDesh” and “Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat” vision of Govt of India

Indian Railways has decided to operate “Shri Ramayana Yatra” by Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourists train to promote Pilgrimage Tourism. This tour will start from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station on 7th April 2023 and cover prominent places associated with the life of Lord Shri Rama. The proposed train tour is going to be operated in Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC tourist train having modern amenities. So far, 26 Bharat Gaurav Trains have been started. The State of Art Deluxe AC Tourist Train has a host of amazing features including two fine dining restaurants, a modern kitchen, shower cubicles in coaches, sensor based washroom functions, foot massager. The fully air-conditioned train provides two types of accommodation viz. 1st AC and 2nd AC. The train has enhanced security features of CCTV cameras and Security Guards for each coach.

The tour will be completed in 18 days. The first halt of this train will be Ayodhya where tourists will visit Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple, Hanuman temple and Saryuaarti. Bharat Mandirat Nandigram follows next.The subsequent destination will be Sitamarhi in Bihar wherefrom tourists shall be visiting Sita Ji’s birth place and Ram Janki Temple in Janakpur (Nepal) which will be covered byroad. Post Sitamarhi, the train proceeds for Buxar where the sightseeing would include Ramrekhaghat, Rameshwarnath temple followed by a dip into the holyGanga.The next destination is Varanasi where the tourists will visit the Kashi Vishwanath temple and corridor, the Tulsi Mandir & Sankat Mochan Hanuman Mandir temples.On completion the passengers would be taken to Prayagraj,Shringverpurand Chitrakootby road. Night stay will be provided at Varanasi, Prayagraj and Chitrakoot.

Further, next halt of the train will be Nasik wherein visit of Trimbakeshwar temple and Panchvati will be covered. Next destination after Nashik will be Hampi, the ancient Krishkindha city. Here the temple of Shri Hanuman birth place and other heritage and religious sites will be covered. Rameshwaram will be the next destination of this train tour. Ramanathaswamy temple and Dhanuskodi are a part of the visit.Next halt is at Bhadrachalam where Sita Ram temple will be a part of the tour. The last stop is Nagpur before the train starts back on its return journey. Ramtek Fort & Temple, where Lord Rama is believed to have stopped overfor resting while on exile, is the sightseeing site at Nagpur. The train returns back toDelhi on 18thday of its journey. Guests will be traveling roughly 7500 kmsin this entire tour.

A special tourist train has been launched in line with the Government of India initiative “DekhoApnaDesh”and“EkBharatShreshthaBharat”to promote domestic tourism ,at a price of Rs. 1,14,065/- per person for 2AC and Rs.1,46,545/-for 1AC class cabin and Rs.1,68,950/-for1AC coupe. Package Price covers train journey in AC classes, Accommodation in AC Hotels, All meals (VEGONLY),all transfer & sight-seeing in AC Vehicles, Travel Insurance and services of IRCTC Tour Managers etc. All necessary health precautions measures will be taken care by providing safe and healthy travel during the tour.

For more details one can visit IRCTC website: https://www.irctctourism.comandbooking is available online, on first come first serve basis on the web portal.