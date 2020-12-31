Indian Railway completes successful speed trials of the new design Vistadome Tourist Coaches made by ICF

New Delhi: In furtherance to the objective of providing world class modern travelling experience for the passengers, Indian Railways successfully completed the speed trials of the newly designed Vistadome tourist coach manufactured by ICF. The coach has successfully completed 180 KMPH oscillation trial. Squeeze test of the above coach were already completed in ICF in the December.

The Vistadom tourist coach is provided with larger viewing area including roof top glasses with 44 seats for passengers with rotation up to180 degree to face the direction of train movement. The coach is also having Wi-Fi based Passenger information system.

During the last few years Indian Railways has taken huge steps to add it’s muscle to the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Mission. Extra Ordinary results are now getting visible on all the fronts especially the quality of engines, coaches, tracks and signalling systems. All these go a long way in make transformational changes in the quality travelling experience of the citizens of the country.

