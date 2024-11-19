Indian President Droupadi Murmu will pay a visit to her hometown in Mayurbhanj district on December 3

Bhubaneswar: From December 3 to 7, President Droupadi Murmu will travel to her hometown in the Mayurbhanj district. After landing at Bhubaneswar’s Biju Patnaik International Airport on December 3, she has engagements in Puri and Bhubaneswar.

President Murmu will meet with residents, tour important locations, and officially launch important infrastructure projects while she travels there. According to her schedule, she would land at Bhubaneswar’s Biju Patnaik International Airport on December 3 and go to a number of events in Puri and Bhubaneswar.

President Murmu will go from Kolkata’s Defense Airbase to Rairangpur on December 6 in a specially designed chopper. She will visit and engage with kids and faculty at Upperbeda Government High School, where she was a student.

She will later inaugurate an ambulance at the nearby hospital and eat lunch at her Rairangpur home. Before praying at the Puneswar Mahadev Temple, President Murmu will also visit Rairangpur Women’s College and speak with the faculty and students. She will spend the night at her home in Rairangpur.

Before leaving for Bangiriposhi Airport the following day, President Murmu will have a morning meeting with the villagers. Through a video conference, she will lay the foundation stones for the Tribal Research Center, Bangiriposhi Airport, and Upgraded Hospital in addition to launching three new railway lines: Bangiriposhi-Gorumahisani, Buramara-Chakulia, and Badampahar-Keonjhar Road. Lastly, she will take a special flight from Kolkata’s Defense Airbase back to Delhi.