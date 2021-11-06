Indian Panorama Announces Official Selection for 52nd IFFI, 2021

New Delhi: International Film Festival of India announces the selection of films for the Indian Panorama section to be screened during its 52nd edition in Goa.

The festival is being organized by the Directorate of Film Festivals of India, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India in collaboration with the State Government of Goa, from November 20- 28, 2021. The selected films will be showcased to all the registered delegates and representatives from the selected films during the 9 days long film festival in Goa.

The primary aim of the Indian Panorama is to select the feature and non-feature films of cinematic, thematic, and aesthetic excellence for the promotion of film art through the non-profit screening of these films under different categories. Since its inception, the Indian Panorama has been completely devoted to showcasing the best Indian films of the year.

The selection Jury comprised of eminent filmmakers and film personalities from across the Indian cine-world. The eminent Jury Panels, both feature, and non-feature exercise their individual expertise and contribute evenly to the consensus that leads to a selection of Indian Panorama films.

Feature Films

A total of 24 Feature films have been selected to be screened during IFFI. Selected from a wide pool of 221 contemporary Indian Films, the package of Feature Films reflects the vibrancy and diversity of the Indian film Industry.

The Feature Film Jury, comprising twelve members, was headed by acclaimed Filmmaker and actor, Shri S V Rajendra Singh Babu. The Feature Jury constituted of the following Members who individually represent various acclaimed films, film bodies and professions, whereas collectively representing the diverse Indian film making fraternity:

Shri Rajendra Hegde, Audiographer Shri Makhonmani Mongsaba, Filmmaker Shri Vinod Anupama, Film Critic Ms. Jayashree Bhattcharya, Filmmaker Shri Gyan Sahay, Cinematographer Shri Prasantanu Mohapatra, Cinematographer Shri Hemendra Bhatia, Actor/ Writer/ Filmmaker Shri Asim Bose, Cinematographer Shri Pramod Pawar, Actor & Filmmaker Shri Manjunath T S, Cinematographer Shri Malay Ray, Filmmaker Shri Parag Chhapekar, Filmmaker/Journalist

List of 24 Feature Films selected in the Indian Panorama 2021 is as follows:

S.No. Title of the Film Language Director KALKOKKHO Bengali Rajdeep Paul & Sarmistha Maiti NITANTOI SAHAJ SARAL Bengali Satrabit Paul ABHIJAAN Bengali Parambrata Chattopadhyay MANIKBABUR MEGH Bengali Abhinandan Banerjee SIJOU Bodo Vishal P Chaliha SEMKHOR Dimasa Aimee Baruah 21st TIFFIN Gujarati Vijaygiri Bava EIGHT DOWN TOOFAAN MAIL Hindi Akriti Singh ALPHA BETA GAMMA Hindi Shankar Srikumar DOLLU Kannada Sagar Puranik TALEDANDA Kannada Praveen Krupakar ACT-1978 Kannada Manjunatha S. (Mansore) NEELI HAKKI Kannada Ganesh Hegde NIRAYE THATHAKALULLA MARAM Malayalam Jayaraj SUNNY Malayalam Ranjith Sankar ME VASANTRAO Marathi Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari BITTERSWEET Marathi Ananth Narayan Mahadevan GODAVARI Marathi Nikhil Mahajan FUNERAL Marathi Vivek Rajendra Dubey NIWAAS Marathi Mehul Agaja BOOMBA RIDE Mishing Biswajeet Bora BHAGAVADAJJUKAM Sanskrit Yadu Vijayakrishnan KOOZHANGAL Tamil Vinothraj P S NATYAM Telugu Revanth Kumar Korukonda