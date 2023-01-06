Indian Oil Foundation develops tourist infrastructure at Konark, Khajuraho, Namo Ghat in Varanasi, Kanheri Caves in Mumbai

New Delhi : Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs & Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri informed that important projects in the context of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in the year of India’s G20 Presidency were taken up for discussion & implementation in the 22nd Trust Meeting of the IndianOil Foundation today.

Besides, Indian Oil Foundation, a non-profit trust has developed tourist infrastructure at Konark, Khajuraho, Namo Ghat in Varanasi, Kanheri Caves in Mumbai & has facilitated Illumination of Brihadeshwara Temple, Thanjavur, said Union Minister.