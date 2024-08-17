Indian Oil Corporation Director Meets Odisha CM Mohan Majhi

Bhubaneswar: Director of Indian Oil Corporation Director (Planning & Business Development) Sujoy Choudhury called on Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Lok Seva Bhavan on Friday evening.

On this occasion, Choudhury informed the Chief Minister about various projects to be undertaken in Odisha on behalf of the Indian Oil Corporation.

The Chief Minister assured that the Indian Oil Corporation will get all support for the development of the State.

During the meeting, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Additional Chief Secretary Home and Steel and Mines Deo Ranjan Kumar Singh, Director General of Police Y. B. Khurania and other senior officers were present.