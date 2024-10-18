Indian Navy’s Motorcycle Expedition Flagged Off by Ministry of Defence

Vice Adm Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Naval Command flagged off a Motorcycle Expedition ‘Northeast Odyssey’ today from Shillong, Meghalaya in attendance of Lt Gen Sanjay Malik, GOC, 101 Area and Air Marshal Inderpal Singh Walia, SASO, Eastern Air Command.

The expedition is being undertaken in association with TVS Motor Company in the Northeastern States of Meghalaya, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh with the aim of enhancing awareness about the Navy in these vibrant states and to engage with the youth and civil society. The Navy has previously made similar successful efforts in the Northeast in 2022 and in Leh/ Ladakh in 2023.

The main objectives of the current initiative in the three North Eastern States include showcasing Indian Navy and conducting Awareness Drives at Schools/ Colleges about the career opportunities in Indian Navy, including the Agnipath Scheme. This drive upholds Nari Shakti, by including Women Officers and spouses, and also aims at interaction with Naval Veterans and Veer Naris in the region. The 15-day expedition would cover a distance of 2500 kms, passing through various cities in the states of Meghalaya, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

In his address at the flag off ceremony, Vice Adm Rajesh Pendharkar, stated that the Navy has always been promoting adventure activities as these not only serve to inspire personnel to aim higher and achieve better, but also supports team building and strengthens camaraderie, which are crucial for efficient performance at sea. He congratulated the Riders for undertaking an expedition aimed at enhancing maritime consciousness and awareness about the Navy in an important part of the country that is distant from the seas but close to everyone’s hearts. He wished all participants a safe and memorable ride and also thanked TVS Motors for partnering with the Navy for an important cause.