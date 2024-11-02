Indian Navy’s ‘Maatangi’ Completes 600 km Journey as a New Unmanned Weapon

India’s first autonomous surface vessel, Maatangi, has successfully completed a 600-kilometer journey without any crew, developed for the Indian Navy for surveillance and security missions. Flagged off by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh during the Swavalamban 2024 program in Delhi, Maatangi set a record by autonomously traveling from Mumbai to Karwar. It is expected to cover a total of 1,500 kilometers from Mumbai to Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu, under the Sagar Mala Parikrama initiative.

Built by Sagar Defence, Maatangi features advanced sensors, weapons, and drones, making it suitable for both surveillance and offensive operations. The vessel includes air drones and seven underwater drones to enhance its capabilities. Its indigenous navigation and collision avoidance systems further solidify its role in India’s push for self-reliance in defense.