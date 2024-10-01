Indian Navy’s First Training Squadron Visits Bander Abbas, Iran, Enhancing Maritime Cooperation

The ships of the First Training Squadron (1TS) – INS Tir, INS Shardul and ICGS Veera arrived at the port city of Bandar Abbas, Iran as part of long range training deployment in the Persian Gulf. The visit signifies a vital step in strengthening maritime cooperative engagement and fostering mutual understanding. The ship’s were escorted by IRI Naval ship Zereh into harbour and received a ceremonial welcome on jetty by dignitaries from IRI Navy’s First Naval District and the Indian NA.

During the visit, the ships will engage in activities aimed at enhancing maritime security and interoperability between Indian Navy and IRI Navy. Professional exchanges, cross training visits, wreath laying, friendly sports fixtures and Maritime Partnership Exercise (MPX) are planned during the ship’s stay.

Earlier, the Iranian Training Flotilla ships Bushehr and Tonb had visited Mumbai in Mar 24 as part of training interaction. IRI Naval Ship Dena had also participated in the multi lateral Naval Exercise MILAN 24 in Feb 24. The extant visit underscores India’s commitment to maritime cooperation with regional states in line with the vision of SAGAR (Security & Growth for All in the Region).