Indian Navy’s First Training Squadron Departs Manama, Bahrain

Indian Navy’s First Training Squadron (1TS) – INS Tir and ICGS Veera completed their long range training deployment to Manama, Bahrain, on 16 Oct 24. During the port call, Capt Anshul Kishore, Senior Officer, 1TS called on Maj Gen Salman Mubarak Al-Doseri, Royal Command Staff and National Defence College and Cmde Ahmed Ebrahim Buhamood, Commander Flotilla and held discussions on regional maritime security challenges and avenues for future collaboration in training and operations. Senior Officer, 1TS along with CO ICGS Veera also called on Cmde Mark Anderson of Royal Navy, Deputy Commander of Combined Maritime Forces (CMF). Interactions at US Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) focussed on strengthening maritime cooperation and reinforcing strategic partnership between the Indian Navy and other maritime forces in the region. Further, visits were organised onboard 1TS ships for Bahrain Defence Forces, CMF and Naval personnel from other friendly foreign nations, enabling understanding of common operating procedures paving way for collaborative exercises in the future. A delegation from 1TS including sea trainees visited Naval Support Facility, Bahrain gaining insights into Task Force 59, USNAVCENT and CMF operations.

In a spirit of camaraderie and goodwill, Naval personnel from USNAVCENT and Indian Navy participated in a friendly football match. In another event, the Indian Navy band delivered a captivating performance at Manama. A community outreach activity was undertaken at ‘Tree of Life Social Charity Society’. Besides this, an official reception was hosted onboard 1TS for the delegates of Embassy of India, Bahrain Defence Forces and other military & civilian dignitaries and members of the Indian diaspora.

The visit concluded with a MPX between INS Tir, ICGS Veera and RBNS Al Farooq. The successful completion of the visit by ships of 1TS reaffirms strong maritime ties between the two Navies.