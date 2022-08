New Delhi : Indian Navy warships INS Kochi and INS Chennai with a Seaking 42B helicopter participated in a Maritime Partnership Exercise on 17 August 2022 with EUNAVFOR ship ESPS Numancia.

Besides, the exercise included replenishment at sea approaches, tactical maneuvers, cross-deck flying and a traditional steam past.

Further, during cross-deck flying, an Augusta Bell AB212 helicopter ex-Numancia and the IN’s SeaKing 42B carried out landings on both ships.