Indian Navy to Showcase Operational Strength at ‘Op Demo’ on Navy Day at Blue Flag Beach, Puri

The Indian Navy is set to demonstrate its formidable maritime capabilities and operational strength at the ‘Operational Demonstration’ (Op Demo) scheduled at Blue Flag Beach, Puri, Odisha, on Navy Day (04 Dec) this year. Hon’ble President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu has kindly consented to be the Chief Guest for the event. This event showcases the Navy’s multifaceted competencies, enhances maritime awareness among citizens and honours India’s rich seafaring heritage.

The 2024 Op Demo to be held against the backdrop of the pristine Blue Flag Beach, symbolises the connection between the Indian Navy and the maritime legacy of the State of Odisha.

The Indian Navy is working closely with the Odisha State Government and local authorities to ensure the smooth execution of the event. Seating arrangements would be made to accommodate local spectators and tourists, offering everyone a chance to witness the live demonstration from the beach. The event will also be broadcast live on National television and streamed via the Indian Navy’s YouTube channel to reach a wider audience.