Indian Navy to Host 3rd Edition of Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Seminar (Swavlamban – 2024)

The 3rd edition of the Indian Navy’s Naval Innovation and Indigenisation (ΝΙΙΟ) Seminar, Swavlamban 2024, is scheduled to be conducted at Bharat Mandapam on 28 – 29 Oct 24.

Over the last two editions of Swavlamban, the Indian Navy has received more than 2000 proposals from the Indian industry that have been converted into 155 challenges to facilitate development of prototypes. This initiative has enabled collaboration with more than 200 MSMEs/ Startups under the iDEX Scheme.

Swavlamban 2024 is expected to build on the experiences and insights gained through the conduct of previous editions of the seminar, and provide new and substantial impetus to the innovation and indigenisation endeavour. The event will showcase products of niche technologies such as air and surface surveillance, autonomous systems in surface, aerial and underwater domains, Al and quantum technologies on 28 and 29 Oct 24 at Hall 14, Pragati Maidan. Domain specific interactive sessions on 29 Oct 24 at Bharat Mandapam shall provide an opportunity for interaction among policy makers, innovators, startups, MSMEs, financial institutions and venture capitalists to discuss and deliberate on issues such as emerging technologies, future warfare, indigenisation, boosting innovation ecosystem and inculcating an innovative culture. For more information, kindly reach out to us at niio-tdac[at]navy[dot]gov[dot]in and mprcnavy[dot]321[at]gmail[dot]com.