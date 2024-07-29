Indian Navy Swiftly Responds to Coastal Disruption from Karnataka Landslides

Incessant monsoon rains triggered a landslide at Shirur on Ankola — Kumta Road, in Uttara Kannada district (40 kms south of Karwar), Karnataka on 16 Jul 24. This led to the closing of National Highway 66 between Kumta and Karwar. It has been reported that a few personnel and vehicles including a Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) tanker were missing/ washed away into the adjoining Gangaveli river.

The Uttara Kannada district administration had requested assistance from the Indian Navy to locate the HPCL tanker in the area. Responding promptly, two diving teams (comprising twelve divers and six Hydrographers) with inflatable craft/ requisite equipment, from the Indian Navy’s Base at Karwar were dispatched to the site in Shirur. In coordination with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team, the Naval personnel tackling strong river currents recovered the HPCL LPG tanker that had fallen into the river and by 17 Jul 2024 was hauled ashore, where representatives from HPCL then drained the gas making it safe and avoiding any potential danger.

Thereafter, from 19 Jul 24 onwards two Indian Navy teams, along with high-resolution sonar, have been searching for another missing truck purportedly driven by Mr. Arjun Mooladikuzhiyil from Kerala. The strong currents in the river, dislocated debris from the hill, and adverse weather conditions have made searching the riverbed difficult.

A coordinated response by the Indian Navy, the NDRF and the district administration is presently underway to locate the missing personnel and truck near the landslide area.