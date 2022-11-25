INDIAN NAVY – ROYAL ENFIELD MOTORCYCLING EXPEDITION ACROSS NORTH EAST INDIA TO COMMEMORATE AZADI KA AMRIT MAHOTSAV

New Delhi : The Indian Navy Motor Bike team, ‘The Sea Riders, in partnership with Royal Enfield, the world’s oldest motorcycle brand and in production since 1901, embarked on an epic motorcycle expedition, as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Celebrations’, commemorating the 75th year of independence, across the seven states of North East India from 25 Nov – 14 Dec 22.

The expedition was flagged off by Adm R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff over Video Conference from South Point School at Guwahati. Fifteen Sea Riders rode out on Royal Enfield Meteor 350 cc bikes on their journey to cover a total distance of 3500 kms over a period of 24 days across the seven states of NE India.

The expedition is being conducted over two phases across seven states with each phase covering some of the toughest and most breath-taking terrains in North East India. The riders will traverse along the Indo-Bangladesh border, visiting historical Unakoti sculptures, Keibul Lamjao National Park, the only floating national park in the world and witnessing the famous Hornbill festival. The expedition will be passing through the capital cities of Guwahati, Shillong, Aizawl, Imphal, Kohima riding through high Altitude Sela & BumLa Passes.

During the expedition, the sea riders, led by Capt Sumeet Puri, will interact with students at various schools and introduce the spirit of adventure whilst making them aware about the Indian Navy. This unique partnership aims at motivating youth to join the Armed Forces and will conclude in Guwahati on 15 Dec 22.

Over the years, Royal Enfield has played a significant role in the journey of the Indian Armed Forces and this expedition would be another step towards further strengthening the association.