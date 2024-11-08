Indian Navy Quiz – THINQ 2024: Semi-Finals Conclude at INA

The highly anticipated semi-finals of the Indian Navy Quiz – THINQ 2024 concluded at the Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala on 07 Nov 24. After an intense competition, eight teams secured their spots in the Finals. The semi-finals, conducted under the aegis of the Southern Naval Command, showcased the intellectual prowess of students as they tackled varied questions on multiple topics, aligned with the theme of ‘Viksit Bharat’.

The eight teams who have qualified for the Grand Finale are: –

(a) Dr. Virendra Swarup Education Centre, Avadhpuri (Uttar Pradesh)

(b) Excel Public School, Mysuru (Karnataka)

(c) Mushtifund Aryaan Higher Secondary School (Goa)

(d) Seth M.R. Jaipuria School, Goel Campus, Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)

(e) Delhi Public School, Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh)

(f) Cambridge Court High School (Rajasthan)

(g) B.V. Bhavan’s Rajali Vidyashram, Chennai (Tamil Nadu)

(h) Jayshree Periwal High School (Rajasthan)

The Finals will unfold on 08 Nov 24 at the Indian Naval Academy, where the teams will compete for the prestigious title of THINQ 2024 Champions. THINQ 2024, which began with over 12,600 participating teams, spread across 3800 cities all over the nation continues to provide a platform for young minds to showcase their knowledge, while fostering national pride and awareness of India’s development goals. The participants toured the state of the art facilities at Indian Naval Academy and explored the adventure activities of the campus. The school children also interacted with Vice Admiral V Srinivas, AVSM, NM Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command over a formal dinner on 06 Nov 24. Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff will be the Chief guest for the THINQ 24 Grand Finale.