Indian Navy Quiz THINQ 2024 Elimination Rounds Successfully Concluded

The Indian Navy Quiz – THINQ24, progressed with the first Elimination Round on 10 Sep 24. A total of 12,655 school teams registered for the National level quiz competition were put through three elimination rounds which culminated on 25 Sep 24.

The shortlisted schools will now participate in the Zonals on 14-15 Oct 24, which will be conducted in online mode.

THINQ 24 which commenced it’s journey with registration process on15 Jul 24 has reached the half way mark with the completion of Elimination rounds. This year, the theme of THINQ 2024 is ‘Viksit Bharat’ aligned with the vision to transform India into a developed nation by 2047. This quiz competition goes beyond the concept of testing just the general awareness of students. It is a forum to ignite young minds, spread awareness among students on their role in nation building and reach greater heights

The semifinals and final of THINQ 24 would be held at the premier Naval Training establishment, the Indian Naval Academy at Ezhimala, Kerala under the aegis of Southern Naval Command on 07 & 08 Nov 24.