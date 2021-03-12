Indian Navy provides technical assistance to a stranded merchant cargo ship at sea

New Delhi: On 11 Mar 2021, INS Talwar deployed in Gulf of Oman, received a broadcast call from a stranded merchant cargo ship MV Nayan requesting for technical assistance. The cargo ship, on transit from Oman to Iraq, was drifting at sea since 09 Mar 21 owing to failure of its propulsion, power generation machinery and navigational equipment.

Based on preliminary aerial assessment about the distress of MV Nayan, the Indian Naval Ship dispatched its VBSS (Visit Board, Search and Seizure) team along with a technical team by boat to offer assistance to the vessel that had seven Indians as her crew. The naval teams worked continuously for seven hours onboard MV Nayan to operationalise her equipment viz. both Generators, Steering Pump, Sea Water Pump, Compressor and Main Engine thereby making the vessel seaworthy again.

The naval team also assisted in operationalising navigation equipment like GPS and navigation lights before MV Nayan could proceed for her next port.