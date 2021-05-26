Indian Navy Provides ‘Oxygen on Wheels’ to Palasa COVID Care Centre

New Delhi: Based on a request from the Srikakulam District Collector Shri J Niwas, the Indian Navy provided on ‘Oxygen on Wheels’ plant to Palasa COVID Care Centre on 25 May 21. The ‘Oxygen on Wheels’ designed by Naval Dockyard, was formally inaugurated at the Palasa, Covid Care Centre by Shri Seediri Appalaraju, Hon’ble Minister of Animal Husbandry & Dairy Development & Fisheries in the presence of Sub Collector Shri Suraj Ganore and the Naval Team.

https://static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/Oxygen_on_Wheels_Plant_installed_at_Palasa_COVID_Care_Center__1_C8RJ.jpg

The ‘Oxygen on Wheels’ has been connected up with the Oxygen pipeline in the Covid Health Care Centre at Palasa by a team of specialists from Naval Dockyard Visakhapatnam and it provides oxygen round the clock for up to 12 patients admitted in the hospital. The team has also trained hospital staff in the operation of the plant.

‘Oxygen on Wheels’ is a unique initiative launched by the Naval Dockyard wherein a PSA Oxygen Plant was integrated on a mobile platform to serve remote hospitals and was formally launched at Visakhapatnam by Vice Adm AB Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, ENC on 20 May 21.