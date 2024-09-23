Indian Navy Prepares for Global Circumnavigation with Navika Sagar Parikrama Expedition 2.0

The Indian Navy is all set to embark on the extraordinary mission of circumnavigating the globe with the second edition of Navika Sagar Parikrama expedition. A curtain raiser event presided by Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, Vice Chief of Naval Staff was held at New Delhi on 23 Sep 24.

Indian Naval Sailing Vessel Tarini would sail on this challenging expedition with two courageous women officers – Lt Cdr Dilna K and Lt Cdr Roopa A on 02 Oct 24. The historic voyage will be flagged off from Naval Ocean Sailing Node, INS Mandovi, Goa. Over a period of eight months, the duo will navigate more than 21,600 nautical miles (approx. 40,000 km) without any external assistance, relying solely on wind power. The circumnavigation highlights the exceptional valour, courage and perseverance of the officers, who will face rigours of high seas, extreme weather conditions, pushing the limits of human endurance. The route will take them through some of the most treacherous waters including the perilous passage around the three great Capes – Cape Leeuwin, Cape Horn and the Cape of Good Hope. The voyage is not just a testament to their personal bravery and skill, but also a celebration of the Indian Navy’s commitment to Nari Shakti showcasing their indomitable spirit and determination.

The expedition was conceived by the Indian Navy with the inaugural Navika Sagar Parikrama, the first ever Indian circumnavigation of the globe by an all women crew of six officers in 2017. The second edition of the expedition will be an exceptional one as they will become the first from India to accomplish such a feat in double handed mode. Earlier, Capt Dilip Donde (Retd.) was the first Indian to circumnavigate the globe in 2009 – 10. Subsequently, Cdr Abhilash Tomy (Retd.) was the first Asian skipper to participate in two circumnavigations and accomplished the rare feat of completing the Golden Globe Race in 2022. Significantly, Cdr Abhilash Tomy (Retd.) has been closely associated with the training of both the officers as the official mentor.

The expedition is being conducted under the aegis of Indian Naval Sailing Association based at Naval Headquarters, New Delhi and Ocean Sailing Node, Goa under Southern Naval Command. Both the nodal centers will be coordinating the voyage in liaison with international maritime agencies and authorities.

Speaking on the occasion, VCNS described Navika Sagar Parikrama II as a journey of empowerment, innovation, and commitment to India’s maritime heritage while charting new paths for a brighter and empowered future. He reaffirmed Indian Navy’s pledge to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and responsibility, not just on our shores but across the vast expanse of the world’s oceans.

A short movie highlighting various aspects of the voyage along with preparatory expeditions and training undertaken by the crew was screened.

During the interaction, both the officers shared their experiences and expressed extreme confidence for the forthcoming expedition embodying the spirit of resilience and indomitable spirit.

Navika Sagar Parikrama II is more than a voyage; it underlines the essence of maritime prowess, self-reliance and commitment to a greater cause.