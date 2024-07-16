Indian Navy Launches THINQ2024 – The National Quiz Competition

The Indian Navy proudly announces the launch of the flagship event THINQ2024 – The Indian Navy Quiz, a unique national level quiz competition. The event provides a unique opportunity of nurturing intellectual growth and inspiring young minds while instilling a sense of pride and patriotism in our rich cultural heritage. The resounding success of the first two editions i.e. THINQ-22 and G20 THINQ (which saw participation of G20 countries last year) has encouraged Indian Navy to continue with the initiative.

This year, the theme of THINQ2024 is ‘Viksit Bharat’ aligned with the GoI vision to transform India into a developed nation by 2047 on the 100th year of independence. This competition goes beyond the concept of just testing the general awareness of students. It is a forum to ignite the young minds and spread awareness amongst the students on their role in nation building and reaching greater heights.

The event promises thousands of young minds a stimulating intellectual experience. The contest is open to all students from Class 9 to 12 across the country. It will be conducted in hybrid mode and unfold in four stages ensuring a comprehensive evaluation of participants. The first two stages will commence in online mode with three elimination rounds followed by a zonal selection round. Top 16 teams will qualify the Zonal selection rounds and progress to the semifinals. Eight teams from semifinals will qualify for the Grand Finale. The semifinals and Grand Finale will be conducted in offline mode at Southern Naval Command. Exciting prizes await the winners of this prestigious competition.

To enable and facilitate seamless registration for schools and provide comprehensive event related information, a dedicated website of THINQ2024, www.indiannavythinq.in, was launched on 15 Jul 24.