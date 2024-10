The Indian Navy launched its 6th ‘Missile Cum Ammunition Barge, LSAM 12,’ built by MSME shipyard M/s SECON Engineering Projects Pvt Ltd, on October 10 at Mira Bhayandar, Maharashtra. The launch ceremony was presided over by Cmde MV Raj Krishna. Under the Make in India initiative, the indigenously designed and built barges will assist in the transportation, embarkation, and disembarkation of articles and ammunition to Indian Navy platforms at jetties and outer harbours.