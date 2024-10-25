National

Indian Navy Launches ‘Abhay,’ the Seventh ASW Shallow Water Craft under GRSE Project

By Odisha Diary bureau

Abhay ’, the seventh Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW SWC) being built by M/s GRSE for Indian Navy, was launched on 25 Oct 24 at M/s L&T, Kattupalli. The Launch Ceremony was presided over by VAdm Rajesh Pendharkar, FOC-in-C (East). In keeping with maritime tradition, Mrs Sandhya Pendharkar, President NWWA, Eastern Region, launched the ship.

The contract for building eight ASW SWC ships was signed between MoD and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata in Apr 19. Arnala class of ships will replace the in-service Abhay class ASW Corvettes of Indian Navy and are designed to undertake anti-submarine operations in coastal waters, Low Intensity Maritime Operations (LIMO) and Mine Laying Operations. The ASW SWC ships are approx 77 m long, with a maximum speed of 25 knots & endurance of 1800 NM.

The launch of Abhay highlights the nation’s resolve towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat in shipbuilding. The ASW SWC ships are designed with over 80% indigenous content, thereby ensuring that large scale defence production is executed by Indian manufacturing units, generating employment and capability enhancement within the country.

