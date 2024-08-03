Indian Navy Intensifies Rescue Operations in Flood-Hit Wayanad

The Indian Navy continues with the rescue and relief operations at landslide affected areas of Wayanad district, amidst inclement weather and difficult terrain. Additional personnel, stores, resources and essential supplies were mobilised from INS Zamorin to augment the relief efforts and support local community impacted by the disaster. Presently, 78 Naval personnel are involved in the ongoing rescue operations. The teams have been deployed into multiple locations of Chooralmala and Mundakkai area and are working hand in hand with the disaster relief forces and local administration. One of the teams was deployed at river base for maintaining continuous supply of material, food and provisions to the affected people while the other teams have been deployed for search of survivors, clearing of debris and recovery of bodies. A medical post has been set up at Chooralmala to provide medical assistance to the injured.

A team of 03 officers and 30 sailors augmented the efforts of the Indian Army in assembling and constructing the crucial Bailey Bridge over the river connecting the regions of Chooralmala and Mundakkai which were isolated by the landslides on 01 Aug 24. The bridge serves as the backbone of logistics support enabling movement of heavy machinery and ambulances.

On 02 Aug 24, Indian Navy Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) of INS Garuda operating from Calicut undertook aerial recce of the affected areas for survivors and locating bodies. The helo airlifted 12 state police personnel along with rescue equipment to the disaster area, which were inaccessible by road. The sortie was conducted over the hilly terrain in low visibility and challenging weather conditions.

Indian Navy is working closely in coordination with the local administration to ensure quick evacuation of stranded people, provision of basic amenities and medical aid.