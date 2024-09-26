Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on Official Visit to Greece

Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), is on a four day official visit to Greece from 26 to 29 Sep 24. This visit is part of ongoing efforts to further consolidate bilateral defence relations between India and Greece, with a focus on enhancing Naval Cooperation.

During the visit, the CNS will engage in bilateral discussions with senior Greek defence officials, including Mr Ioannis Kefalogiannis, Deputy Minister of Defence, Vice Admiral Dimitrios E Kataras, Chief of the Hellenic Navy General Staff (HGNS), Vice Admiral Christos Sasiakos, Deputy Chief of Hellenic National Defence General Staff.

The discussions are expected to cover a broad spectrum of defence cooperation areas, particularly maritime security, joint training initiatives, and exploring avenues for future operational collaboration between the two navies.

As part of his visit, Adm Dinesh K Tripathi shall be visiting the Salamis Bay, the base of the Hellenic Naval Fleet as well as the Hellenic Naval Academy. Through demonstrations and visits to Hellenic naval assets, the Hellenic Navy has planned to introduce Greece’s naval capabilities and training methodologies to the CNS.

The Hellenic Navy Chief shall be hosting the Indian CNS onboard the renowned Georgios AVEROF, the Hellenic naval museum ship, offering him a glimpse into Greece’s rich maritime history and naval heritage.

The visit underscores the strong naval relations between India and Greece, which include joint exercises, port visits, and capacity-building initiatives. Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi’s engagements in Greece are expected to further strengthen the bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two navies, ensuring enhanced collaboration in areas of mutual interest.