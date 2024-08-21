Indian Navy and BEML Ltd. Formalize Partnership with MoU

In a major push towards indigenisation of critical Marine Engineering equipment of the Indian Navy. BEML Ltd., a ‘Schedule A’ company under the Ministry of Defence and one of India’s leading Defence and Heavy Engineering manufacturers has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Navy on 20 Aug 24.

The MoU was concluded at the Naval Headquarters at New Delhi between Rear Admiral K Srinivas, ACOM(D&R), Indian Navy and Shri Ajit Kumar Srivastav, Director of Defence, BEML. This initiative is a pivotal step in enhancing bilateral cooperation for indigenous design, development, manufacture, testing and product support of critical Marine Engineering equipment and systems.

Aligned with the Government of India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, the partnership aims to strengthen self-reliance in defence production and reduce dependence on foreign OEMs.