Indian Naval Ships Shivalik and Kamorta Complete visit to South Korea

New Delhi : Indian Naval Ships Shivalik and Kamorta, during their stay at Busan from 21 to 23 Nov 22, participated in multiple activities with the RoK Navy that included official and social interactions, cross-deck visits and sports fixtures. The Commanding Officers of both IN ships also called on Vice Admiral Kang Dong Hun, Commander Republic of Korea Fleet, who welcomed the IN ships and discussed avenues to further strengthen maritime cooperation between Indian Navy and the RoK Navy. Vice Admiral Kang visited INS Shivalik and interacted with the Ambassador of India to RoK Shri Amit Kumar.

On departure from Busan, Shivalik and Kamorta undertook a Maritime Partnership Exercise with RoK Navy Ship No Jeok Bong. The exercise signified the close bonds of friendship and further enhanced interoperability between both the navies.