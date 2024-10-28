Indian Naval Ship INS Talwar Docks at La Réunion

Indian Navy’s frontline stealth frigate, INS Talwar, arrived at La Réunion on 27 October 24 as a part of her ongoing deployment in Indian Ocean Region. The visit to La Reunion aims to strengthen India – France partnership to tackle regional maritime security challenges,

The ship will undertake cross-deck visits and interactions with the French Navy during the port visit. Earlier, the ship was kept open for visit by Pravasi Bharatiya on 27 October 2024.

India and France have traditionally enjoyed friendly relations and share a deep, enduring strategic partnership.

INS Talwar was commissioned on 18 June 2003 and is part of the Indian Navy’s Western Fleet under the Western Naval Command. The ship is currently commanded by Captain Jithu George. The ship had recently participated in the IBSAMAR VIII multilateral exercise held in South Africa.