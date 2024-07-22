Indian Naval Ship Brahmaputra Experiences Fire During Refit; Incident Under Control by Next Morning

A fire had broken out onboard Indian Naval Ship Brahmaputra, a multi-role Frigate, on the evening of 21 Jul 24 while she was undergoing refit at ND (Mbi), as reported earlier. The fire was brought under control by the ship’s crew with assistance of firefighters from Naval Dockyard, Mumbai {ND (Mbi)} and other ships in harbour, by morning of 22 Jul 24. Further, follow-on actions including sanitisation checks for assessment of residual risk of fire were carried out.

Subsequently, in the afternoon, the ship experienced severe listing to one side (port side). Despite all efforts, the ship could not be brought to the upright position. The ship continued to list further alongside her berth and is presently resting on one side.

All personnel have been accounted for except one junior sailor, for whom the search is in progress. An inquiry has been ordered by the Indian Navy to investigate the matter.