Indian Naval Chief Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi Embarks on Official Visit to UAE to Strengthen Maritime Ties

Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) is visiting UAE from 21 – 24 October 2024. This visit aims to strengthen the defence cooperation between the two countries, in line with the deepening Comprehensive Strategic Partnership across all sectors, and consolidate bilateral maritime relations between India and UAE, and to explore new avenues of cooperation between the two navies.

The CNS is scheduled to hold discussions with Rear Admiral Pilot Saeed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Commander of the UAE Naval Forces and other senior Government officials of UAE. He is also scheduled to visit the National Defence College of UAE, where he will interact with the Student Officers. During the visit, the CNS will also witness the conduct of 3rd Edition of India-UAE Bilateral Naval Exercise.

The cooperative engagements between the Indian Navy and the UAE Navy include Operational interactions through Port Calls, Bilateral Naval Exercise & reciprocal visits, Navy-to-Navy Staff Talks, as well as Joint Defence Cooperation Committee (JDCC).