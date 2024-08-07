Indian Mining Industry is poised for transformation with strategic reforms, technological and sustainability progress: G. Kishan Reddy

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy awarded top-performing mines for 2022-23 in a ceremony hosted by the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM) and Ministry of Mines at New Delhi. During the event, 68 mines which have attained 5-star rating during the FY 2022-23 are honored.

Shri Reddy commended award recipients and emphasized that Indian Mining Industry is poised for transformation with strategic reforms, technological progress and sustainability progress. Today’s accolades reflect mining community’s resilience, innovation and hard work. He further urgedthe industry to work together to unlock the full potential of national mineral resources, ensure the prosperity of our mining-affected communities and pave the way for a brighter and more sustainable future.

Shri Reddy further said that India is endowed with rich reserves of mineral resources and effective utilization of these resources is critical to achieving the larger vision of self-reliant and prosperous nation. Shri Reddy congratulated all 68 winners of 5-Star Rated mines for their dedication towards sustainable mining, community welfare & environmental protection. Their efforts has contributed in shaping India’s path to a sustainable future.

Addressing the gathering, Minister of State for Coal and Mines, Shri Satish Chandra Dubey emphasized the need to prevent irreversible environmental impacts from mining activities. He said that the Mining Sector plays a vital role in the country’s GDP, industrial advancement, job creation and extraction and utilization of these resources should be harmonized with environmental conservation and social accountability.

Secretary (Mines) Shri V.L. Kantha Rao outlined the Government’s objective to boost mineral production while striving to reduce import dependence in his address. He stressed the need for strong monitoring and evaluation system to ensure compliance with sustainability standards. Further, he advocated for real-time monitoring, employing of advanced tools such as automation, artificial intelligence, and data analytics to enhance operational efficiency and sustainability, facilitating precise resource extraction, reducing environmental impacts and improving safety.

At the program’s outset, Additional Secretary and Controller General, IBM, Shri Sanjay Lohiya, in his welcome speech highlighted the transformation brought about by Mining Tenement System and Star Rating System.

The venue was filled with mine functionaries, dignitaries from Ministry of Mines. Cheers resonated in the air as each 5-Star Mine winner and their representatives ascended the stage to receive accolades from the Ministers. Notable awardees included Hindustan Copper, NMDC, NALCO, Tata Steel and UltraTech. A number of small mines were also felicitated for achieving 5-star rating.

Programme began with the traditional lamp lighting ceremony and unveiling of two new modules – Final Mine Closure Plan module and Exploration License/Composite License/Prospecting License module. Additionally, a documentary on online mine regulation and sustainable mining was showcased.

