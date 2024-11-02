Indian MET Department Forecasts Warm November After Record-High October Temperatures

Following its warmest October since 1901, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts above-normal temperatures across many regions in November. The average temperature last month was 26.92 degrees Celsius, 1.23 degrees above normal.

This unusual warmth is attributed to a lack of active western disturbances and the formation of five low-pressure areas in October. IMD forecasts above-normal temperatures for the northwest and central regions in the first half of November, along with warmer conditions in northeast and east-central India. In contrast, below-normal temperatures are expected in west-central and adjacent areas, while South Peninsular India may see above-normal rainfall.