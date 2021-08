Bhubaneswar: The entire Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams were hosted and celebrated by AirAsia India on their flight I5-834 from New Delhi to Bhubaneswar today, while returning to their home ground as champions after their spectacular Olympic performance. The team is attending a felicitation ceremony organised by the Chief Minister of Odisha, and the teams will be flying back on AirAsia India I5-835 on 18th August, 2021.

